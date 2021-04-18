LETTER: Killing of wolves isn’t recreation

When I read the words “recreational hunting of wolves” I felt a wave of revulsion sweep over me. “Recreational” when referring to killing for the sole sake of killing. It made me sick to my stomach.

Just the night before, I saw the documentary on Takaya, the magnificent wolf of Discovery Island. He, too, died at the hands of a “recreational” hunter.

Good people, wake up. The time of trophy hunting is past. And what is this business of trapping wolves – what is the reason? You are breaking up a family unit.

O. Koelbleitner

Sidney