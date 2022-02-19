Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Langford has changed for the better

I’m not sure how long the people that complain about Langford’s growth or Stew Young’s being mayor have lived out here but I’ve spent almost 50 years growing up in Colwood/Langford and all we used to have for sports was the Juan de Fuca Rec Centre, and a couple of corner stores that closed at 9 p.m.

Every second home had a Trans Am in the front yard on blocks and a guy standing next to it saying “It’s gonna be nice when I fix it up.”

Since Stew has been mayor Langford has improved well beyond what was the foreseeable future.

The options the kids from age 3-18 have is unbelievable. It’s also a good reason 99 per cent of them are staying out of trouble. Come on. Can’t we all get along?

Dan Hilchey

Langford

Previous story
LETTER: Politicians go missing-in-action

Just Posted

Anyone who finds a European green crab like this one on Vancouver Island shorelines should report the invasive species to DFO, with photos and the exact location. (Courtesy of Fisheries and Oceans Canada)
Extreme weather could help invasive green crab crawl along Vancouver Island, B.C. coast

A visual showing BC Alta Developments’ proposed plans for one of two properties straddling both sides of Veterans Memorial Parkway on the northern boarder of Havenwood Park in Colwood. (Photo Courtesy of BC Alta Developments)
Havenwood Park area rezoning moved along by Colwood council

Crime within the jurisdiction of the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP dropped 12 per cent, but the number of mental health calls rose 11 per cent. (Black Press Media file photo)
Crime, collisions down in Sidney/North Saanich RCMP jurisdiction

Artist talks and demonstrations will be part of the Sooke Fine Arts Show when it returns on July 21. (Serena Haley Photography)
Sooke Fine Arts Show eyes return to community centre