Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Langford man helps strangers on the ferry

My husband and I recently made a trip to Victoria with friends of ours. Once on the ferry, we were surprised to find that the cafeteria had changed protocols. There was a long lineup for ‘pre orders’ and the other lineup was as far as the eye could see. As seniors, we were baffled and were musing about how we could possibly get something to eat.

A young man named Adam came to our table and offered to take our orders. We asked if he worked for the ferry, and he told us ‘No’ but working in IT he could help the four of us. Adam looked up the menu, took our orders, gave us our order number and the time we could pick up our food.

He would not let us pay, and just kept telling us to “pay it forward.” We wanted to at least purchase a baby gift for Adam and his pregnant wife Michelle. But they finished their meal and left. Adam would only tell us that he lived in Langford.

We would like you to know that you have a wonderful citizen of Langford, who gave us food and comfort and a fabulous welcome to the Island.

Yes Adam, we will pay it forward, many times. We want others to experience the joy of getting help from a kind and generous fellow traveller. Thank you for the delicious meal and much more.

Veronica MacDonald

Surrey

Previous story
LETTER: Turning over a new leaf

Just Posted

Mrs. Claus and Santa Claus wave to onlookers as they make their way down Government Street during the 2021 Peninsula Co-Op Santa Light Parade Saturday, Nov. 27. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Parade of lights kicks off the holiday season, bringing cheer to downtown Victoria

The United Way of Southern Vancouver Island is offering West Shore and Sooke youth $500 grants for projects which will improve their communities. (Black Press Media file photo)
West Shore-Sooke youth offered $500 grants from United Way to improve communities

Greater Victoria residents will now be able to drop off refundable beverage containers at an express recycling station at Hartland Landfill. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria’s first express recycling station opens at Hartland Landfill

Peers, a Victoria organization that supports sex workers in the region, hopes to source at least 150 gift bags for those who may not have Christmas gifts otherwise. (Black Press Media file photo)
Peers Victoria aims to gather gifts for those who might otherwise go without