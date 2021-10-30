LETTER: Langford mayor rude to women in public gallery

During the public participation portion of the Oct. 18 council meeting, Mayor Stew Young cut several people off.

He was verbally abusive to a pair of women. He was condescending, confrontational and beyond rude. Both these ladies were stating facts of which they had thoroughly researched.

Usually during this part of the meeting, the mayor simply says “thank you.” Not this time.

I’m wondering if he thought his bullying would deter people from calling. He even had a disparaging tone when he mentioned Langford Voters For Change. It was awful. He definitely needs to apologize to those ladies and the residents of Langford.

Terrie Wilcox

Langford