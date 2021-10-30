Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Langford mayor rude to women in public gallery

During the public participation portion of the Oct. 18 council meeting, Mayor Stew Young cut several people off.

He was verbally abusive to a pair of women. He was condescending, confrontational and beyond rude. Both these ladies were stating facts of which they had thoroughly researched.

Usually during this part of the meeting, the mayor simply says “thank you.” Not this time.

I’m wondering if he thought his bullying would deter people from calling. He even had a disparaging tone when he mentioned Langford Voters For Change. It was awful. He definitely needs to apologize to those ladies and the residents of Langford.

Terrie Wilcox

Langford

Previous story
LETTER: OCP an opportunity to develop coordinated vision for Peninsula
Next story
LETTER: Troubled seas for container ships

Just Posted

The spawning season lasts from late October to early December. (Black Press Media file photo)
Where to see spawning salmon on Vancouver Island this year

Victoria Royals left-winger Bailey Peach during a game against the Kamloops Blazers on Oct. 29. (Photo courtesy of the Victoria Royals)
Kamloops Blazers’ shot onslaught proves too much as Victoria Royals lose 7-1

Mick Coles with his kids Thomas and Bentley (front) enjoy a beautiful evening before a night passage. (Kate Coles/Cruising Meraki)
Greater Victoria’s sailing family survives stormy seas off California coast on epic voyage

Sooke School District trustee Wendy Hobbs (left) looks on as board chair Ravi Parmar announces the names of two new west Langford schools. The schools are set to open in September 2022. (Black Press Media file photo)
Major growth continues in Sooke School District