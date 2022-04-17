Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Langford on leading edge for EV use

During his visit to the Capital Region, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted the benefits in the recent budget on spending on infrastructure for electric vehicles.

“We need to do even more, even faster,” Trudeau said during an appearance on radio station CFAX.

The federal Liberals last month committed to a tighter schedule on shifting Canadian vehicle sales to electric models, mandating one in five new passenger vehicles be battery-operated by 2026, 60 per cent by 2030 and 100 per cent by 2035.

Once again, the City of Langford is on the leading edge with regard to accommodating the burgeoning demand for EV charging as we move to electric vehicles. More specifically, the municipality by leading the Island in approving higher density dwellings is also encouraging EV charging in such new multi-family dwellings.

Apart from the downtown Victoria core, surrounding municipalities may encourage electric vehicles but they are not approving much higher density development. Retrofitting in older domiciles is both costly and inconvenient.

Within a few short years, the demand for EV charging will be enormous and other surrounding municipalities will need to play catch up. This fact will undoubtedly just make Langford even more attractive as a place to live.

Avi Ickovich

Langford

Previous story
LETTER: Restart negotiations on Spewhung

Just Posted

Zosia Adamek enjoyed a wildly successful freshman year playing hockey at Virginia-based Liberty University. The team won the American Collegiate Hockey Association national championship and her line, dubbed the ‘freshman line,’ was the top-scoring in the conference. (Photo courtesy of Mike Adamek)
Langford woman achieves personal, team success in first college hockey season

Legendary country blues guitarist David Essig brings his talents to The Oaks in Oak Bay on May 14 for a show benefitting Ukrainian refugees. (davidessig.com)
David Essig playing fundraiser show in Oak Bay for Ukrainian refugees

Jenna Tucker and her dad Jeff Tucker are the latest two generations to get in on the Pharmasave Oak Bay business. Jeff remembers riding bikes to make deliveries along with twin brother Tony, and Jenna continues to come back between each course of her education. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Oak Bay Avenue family business marks 60 years

West Shore Parks and Recreation is putting out a call for Highlands artists to create artwork for its new Juan de Fuca Childcare Centre. (Courtesy West Shore Parks and Recreation)
Highlands-based artists sought to help decorate new childcare centre