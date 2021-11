Re: The gas panic buying and resulting shortage in Sooke.

I think when the Zombie Apocalypse happens, I’m going to let the zombies take me. I cannot trust my fellow human beings not to stab me in the back.

Jennifer Davison

Sooke

Letter to the Editor