LETTER: Let’s focus on affordable housing

Re: Sooke at low end of rising home prices (News, April 14)
Please stop publishing front-page pro-development, pro-real estate articles quoting only those that benefit from inflated prices.
As a longtime Sooke resident, it’s insulting to read.
“The real estate industry doesn’t benefit from an overheated market…a realtor is the best protection they have ” (Clayton Morris, Pemberton Homes)
Really?
How many of us in this community benefit from the now daily, four-hour long evening traffic jam?
Yes, continue to sell them advertising space to promote their message, but please give your readers in Sooke a voice.
Troy McClure
Sooke
