LETTER: Let’s focus on affordable housing

Re: Sooke at low end of rising home prices (News, April 14)

Please stop publishing front-page pro-development, pro-real estate articles quoting only those that benefit from inflated prices.

As a longtime Sooke resident, it’s insulting to read.

“The real estate industry doesn’t benefit from an overheated market…a realtor is the best protection they have ” (Clayton Morris, Pemberton Homes)

Really?

How many of us in this community benefit from the now daily, four-hour long evening traffic jam?

Yes, continue to sell them advertising space to promote their message, but please give your readers in Sooke a voice.

Troy McClure

Sooke


