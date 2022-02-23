LETTER: Let’s show compassion to each other

We recently received good news from the B.C. government and other provincial governments about a downward trend in COVID cases and the relaxing of some restrictions on activities. It appears that we are now over the worst of the pandemic which has so altered our lives over the past two years.

Some people in Sooke have strong, entrenched views on the need for vaccinations, wearing masks and social distancing. These views have in some cases been adversarial and resulted in the exchange of emotional, bitter words.

If Sooke is to once again become a haven for people seeking and sharing good lives, we need to respect and listen to one another. There can be no holding onto resentments and grudges.

A hope which I share with other members of the Sooke Multi-Belief Initiative is that the divisions and tensions within our community on the handling of COVID will ease and be resolved as life returns to normal or possibly to a new normal.

Our view is that real peace in a community goes beyond resolving conflicts to actively caring for each other’s welfare and the welfare of our shared physical environment.

There is a small sign on the kiosk in our town centre which declares that Sooke has been internationally recognized as a compassionate community. The first step is to show compassion for each other.

Mark Ziegler

Sooke Multi-Belief Initiative


