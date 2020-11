Reader says rambling trail of logic is lost

Re: Littering remains a big problem (Letters, Nov. 5)

Somehow Keith Sketchley’s rambling trail of logic staggers from littering, leaving dog excrement in playgrounds and spit which “ slovenly jerks “ leave behind to be evidence of a failure of B.C.’s education system. Hmm, I think Sketchley’s logic is clearer evidence of an educational shortfall.

Ted Roberts

Sooke



