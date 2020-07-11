LETTER: Library would destroy North Saanich trail

The company that built Dean Park Estates did not foresee a library at the site of Panorama Recreation Centre when it donated the land to the District of North Saanich in 1975.

Bylaw No. 188 states ’the Developer shall irrevocably dedicate to the Municipality for use as park and recreation land only all its right, title and interest’ in the block of land now occupied by Panorama.

That donation was in lieu of the developer building trails or parks within the Estates. As a result, all residents of North Saanich now enjoy not only the indoor facilities of Panorama but also the outdoor tennis courts and most especially, the delightful Eric Sherwood Trail.

A library in the northwest corner, as proposed, would ruin this trail, destroying the native hedgerow and forest canopy that makes it such a treasure. Eric Sherwood himself (former North Saanich mayor and alderman) would be horrified to see what’s being proposed.

If the District wants a library in North Saanich, the property across from Panorama at 1800 Forest Park Drive, is the obvious choice. It’s empty, tree-less and unused. Patrons could park at Panorama and walk over on the crosswalk that already exists.

I urge people to email their objections to admin@northsaanich.ca by noon on July 13, in time for the public hearing.

Suzanne Morphet

North Saanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTERS: Everyone should be able to enjoy Beacon Hill Lookout

Just Posted

Residents around Sidney’s Reay Creek Pond welcome federal remediation efforts

It is not clear yet whether Sidney will renovate nearby dam at the same time

Camp fun still offered in Greater Victoria

Easter Seals offers day camp options to replace cancelled overnight camps

Swim advisory issued at Cadboro Bay beach due to high bacteria levels

Island Health advises against water activities, swimming

UPDATED: Saanich firefighters investigate early morning fire at elementary school

Fire crews remain on scene at Strawberry Vale Elementary

No swimming or skating at Juan de Fuca rec centre for now

The Q Centre to reopen starting on July 13

VIDEO: Langford cat missing 18 months reunited with family

Blue the cat found at Victoria museum 17 kilometres from home

B.C. Ferries increasing passenger capacity after COVID-19 restrictions

Transport Canada 50-per-cent limit being phased out, no current plans to provide masks

Shellfish industry get funds to clean up at Island sites and beyond

Businesses can apply to cover half of costs to clean up so-called ‘ghost gear’

BREAKING: Amber Alert for two Quebec girls cancelled after bodies found

Romy Carpentier, 6, Norah Carpentier, 11, and their father, Martin Carpentier, missing since Wednesday

B.C. man prepares to be first to receive double-hand transplant in Canada

After the surgery, transplant patients face a long recovery

Grocers appear before MPs to explain decision to cut pandemic pay

Executives from three of Canada’s largest grocery chains have defended their decision to end temporary wage increases

Bringing support to Indigenous students and communities, while fulfilling a dream

Mitacs is a nonprofit organization that operates research and training programs

RCMP ‘disappointed’ by talk that race a factor in quiet Rideau Hall arrest

Corey Hurren, who is from Manitoba, is facing 22 charges

NHL’s Canadian hubs offer little economic benefit, but morale boost is valuable: experts

Games are slated to start Aug. 1 with six Canadian teams qualifying for the 24-team resumption of play

Most Read