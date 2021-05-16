LETTER: Lock up the drug dealers

Our legal system is in part to blame for the increasing street drug problem. The system is too weak to do a proper job of curtailing the supply and sale of drugs.

The system should be changed to make the supply and sale of street drugs a crime with a minimum sentence of 25 years for the sale of drugs on the street, and 35 years for those who supply the dealers. No time off for good behaviour, or plea bargaining to the point where the sentence is nothing more than a slap on the wrist.

If we are serious about solving the problem, there has to be a change in our thinking. People are dying, and it is time for the elected officials to step up to the plate and help to update the laws, rather than just giving the typical lip service that we hear from politicians.

Henry Fox

Victoria