LETTER: Make Ribfest a drive-thru event

It seems such a shame that yet another annual event has fallen victim to the COVID-19 pandemic with the cancellation of Ribfest.

The smell of barbecue wafting throughout Esquimalt was like a right of passage each September. Has no one thought of putting together online orders and having a drive-thru pickup in the back parking lot of the Archie Browning Arena? It would be a way for folks to enjoy the ribs and at the same time at least be a partial fundraiser for the Esquimalt Firefighters Charitable Foundation. If they can do it for Vancouver’s PNE, we in Esquimalt should be able to do it here.

Shirley Waldon

Esquimalt