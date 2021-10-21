LETTER: Make sure your dog has proper ID

I want to commend ROAM, a dog-finder service.

We found an elderly Labrador retriever on Otter Point Road, who although she had a CRD tag with her number, we could not find the owner. The Capital Regional District uses phone numbers to find the owners. We even called the three local veterinarians to no avail.

ROAM, when we contacted them, was able to find the owner quite quickly. If this dog had had her owner’s phone number and address we could have helped her quickly. Tags having this information are available. Our dog has one.

Lesley Griffiths

Sooke



