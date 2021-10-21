LETTER: Make sure your dog has proper ID

LETTER SIG

I want to commend ROAM, a dog-finder service.

We found an elderly Labrador retriever on Otter Point Road, who although she had a CRD tag with her number, we could not find the owner. The Capital Regional District uses phone numbers to find the owners. We even called the three local veterinarians to no avail.

ROAM, when we contacted them, was able to find the owner quite quickly. If this dog had had her owner’s phone number and address we could have helped her quickly. Tags having this information are available. Our dog has one.

Lesley Griffiths

Sooke


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
LETTER: Vaccination hesitation points back to social media

Just Posted

Missing Victoria teen Lia Barker (right) may be with wanted man Lionel Sewap (right) in Greater Victoria or the Lower Mainland. (Courtesy VicPD)
Missing Victoria teen may be with wanted man, police say

B.C. Hydro crews investigating power outages in an area from Metchosin to Sooke. (Graphic - B.C. Hydro)
1,800 homes without power in Sooke region

Wilson Louie, chief technologist at Royal Jubilee Hospital, stands by the hospital’s 20-year-old chemistry line. The Victoria Hospitals Foundation will be fundraising to replace the aging sample-processing machine. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
200 pieces of medical equipment needed for Greater Victoria’s 3 hospitals

Oceans director Hen van Dalen talks about the proof of their technology upon the return of Ocean Cleanup’s vessels to Ogden Point Wednesday, Oct. 20. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
Ocean Cleanup makes first dent in eradicating Great Pacific Garbage Patch