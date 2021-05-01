LETTER: Make your opinion known on Esquimalt public safety building

Our Township of Esquimalt is proposing to take out a loan of up to $35 million in order to construct a new public safety building. The community would be paying back this loan for the next 30 years.

If you are opposed to the township going ahead with this loan, please fill out the Elector Response Form and email it to corporate.services@esquimalt.ca or mail/drop off to 1229 Esquimalt Rd. by 4:30 p.m. on May 10. This form can be found at the entrance to the Municipal Hall, doing a Google Search for “elector response form Esquimalt” or on the Esquimalt website Esquimalt.ca.

Every person in your home aged 18 and up is a qualified elector as long as you have lived in Esquimalt for the past 30 days and have been a resident of B.C. for the past six months.

If you are a property owner and live on your property in Esquimalt, you are eligible to fill out this form. If you are a property owner of a property in Esquimalt but live elsewhere in B.C., you are eligible to fill out this form. If you are a renter in Esquimalt and have lived here for at least the past 30 days, you are eligible to fill out this form.

Some of us feel that building a new public safety building is a huge expense that is not necessary for our community at this time. If you agree and are tired of ever-increasing property taxes and rent, let your voice be heard by filling out and sending in this form.

Lorne Argyle

Esquimalt