Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Malahat intersection needs improvement

Thank you for the most interesting article regarding ‘110 years since crews paved the Malahat.’ The B.C. Ministry of Transportion also deserves acknowledgement for its commitment to safety on this stretch of highway. However, there is indeed more work to be done. In particular, the Trans-Canada Highway and Shawnigan Lake Road intersection needs improvement. The installation of traffic signals or an alternative to intersection design needs to be considered.

I have about 200,000 kilometres of motorcycle riding experience (not a lot compared to some enthusiasts). I regularly ride the Malahat for recreation. I can emphatically say that each time I approach this intersection while travelling southbound on my motorcycle it is the most anxious and threatening experience I encounter on any highway in the western provinces or states. Even putting into play all the proactive defensive riding skills available to the responsible motorcyclist, if a vehicle in the northbound left-turn lane doesn’t see me it will likely be my last ride. I breathe a huge sigh of relief if there are no cars in the left-turn lane and I clear the intersection.

John Charlton

Langford

Previous story
LETTER: Langford council has lost touch with public’s needs

Just Posted

Naval reserve veteran William Wolfrey with Daisy, his seven year-old Boston terrier, now a certified therapy dog. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Providing therapy dogs should be priority, Langford veteran William Woolfrey says

The Royal Canadian Legion Prince Edward Branch 91 in Langford is one of several in the region managing to survive the pandemic. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Greater Victoria legions surviving, but have long-term concerns

Victoria’s Royal Jubilee Hospital is one of the Island Health facilities that has taken in patients from Northern Health over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Black Press Media file photo)
Do patient transfers impact Island Health COVID-19 figures? Yes and no, officials say

Valerie Noyes, who chairs the poppy and Remembrance Day committee for the Royal Canadian Legion Saanich Peninsula Branch #37, stands in the branch’s temporary office where the poppy campaign is headquartered. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Saanich Peninsula Legion still looking for a new home