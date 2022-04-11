LETTER: Many helped when tree fell

The wind and hail storm on April 4 brought down a large old maple tree just short of hitting our house. However, it ripped out the powerlines and smashed both of our vehicles. Very Scary!

The tree split in half swaying dangerously in the wind that continued through the next day. Elevated Tree Service came immediately to clear out what had fallen and then dealt with the remaining at risk. The crew made a truly remarkable effort so that Mazzei Electric and T.H Reimer could make the necessary repairs and B.C. Hydro could restore power.

There is still lots to sort out, but we are so grateful to the firefighters who came immediately after the 911 call with information and instructions and the professional help we rapidly received during the frightening experience.

Thank you!

Sylvia & Marvin Hallgren

Sooke


