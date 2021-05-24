LETTER: Many unanswered questions about latest Langford councillor’s travel

Re: Langford councillor traveled to Arizona last month: Coun. Matt Sahlstrom told the mayor his house needed maintenance (goldstreamgazette.com)

There are many questions to ask Langford Coun. Matt Sahlstrom, who recently travelled internationally despite government directives against non-essential travel.

With modern day communications like Zoom and email, why wasn’t he able to deal with the issue of his house that way?

Are there no property management companies in Arizona or helpful neighbours? Did he avail himself of a COVID jab while he was there? Is the federal taxpayer paying for the hotel costs, food and incidents while in quarantine?

While appearing for council on Zoom, how were his committee responsibilities handled given those meetings aren’t video streamed? How were residents able to contact him during this period of time? Does he think his council job is unimportant?

How does the Langford councillor justify abandoning his post during the most serious crisis in generations while residents and businesses are under extreme pressure? Is there a remedy short of the next election? Does council need to bring in a code of conduct?

What moral and leadership authority does this entitled councillor now have to govern? Why does the Langford councillor refuse to talk to the media and his constituents and answer their questions?

Now that socially isolated residents can view Langford council on Zoom – later this year switching to quality livestream – they have another entertainment option beside Netflix.

Stan Bartlett, past chair

Grumpy Taxpayer$ of Greater Victoria

West Shore

Previous story
DOWNTOWN DISCUSSION: Time has come for complex care mental health facility in Victoria
Next story
LETTER: Sidney council shows gall questioning VAA warehouse project

Just Posted

Vonu the 40-year-old tortoise gave his family a fright by escaping, but was found safely going for a long weekend hike. (Submitted/Erica Chan)
Adventurous Metchosin tortoise heads out for long weekend escapade

Forty-year old Vonu the tortoise went for a hike up steep hill

The Greater Victoria Placemaking Network has launched Little Free Library Bingo – a pandemic-friendly game is complete with bingo cards encouraging players to check out the mini-libraries in the region, read and win prizes. (Photo submitted by Teale Phelps Bondaroff)
Greater Victoria book bingo game launched by Little Free Library operators

Placemaking group encourages players to explore region, fall in love with reading

Ruth Currey, left, and Ian Graeme stand by Bowker Creek between the Oak Bay High School field and track. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Locals want pedestrian path along Bowker Creek at Oak Bay Recreation Centre parking lot

They hope a new path will be included with the $350,000 repaving work being done in June

Greater Victoria’s environment enthusiasts can spend the long weekend taking in the area’s abundant nature by joining the Capital Regional District’s biodiversity challenge. (Black Press Media file photo)
CRD challenges residents to get out in nature over long weekend

The challenge encourages people to explore, photograph and log the region’s flora and fauna

WestShore Chamber of Commerce executive director Julie Lawlor and View Royal Mayor David Screech review their script ahead of a previous Best of the WestShore Awards celebration. (Black Press Media file photo)
Registration now open for Best of the WestShore Awards

Public voting opens this summer for West Shore’s favourite awards

Drake performs onstage in Toronto on Oct. 8, 2016, left, and The Weeknd performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game on Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Drake, the most decorated winner in the history of the Billboard Music Awards, will be named artist of the decade and The Weeknd, who has 16 nominations, will perform on Sunday’s show. (AP Photo)
VIDEO: Drake, Pink, The Weeknd win big at Billboard Music Awards

Drake extended his record as the most decorated winner in the history of the awards show to 29 wins Sunday

Fraser Health registered nurse Kai Kayibadi draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. British Columbia has avoided a drop-off in vaccination uptakes in younger age groups, leading to optimism about its COVID-19 efforts, the head of a group representing thousands of B.C. doctors says. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘So far, so good’: B.C. COVID-19 vaccination numbers steady across ages

Despite the strong numbers in B.C., some public health units are directly targeting younger residents

Director Avi Lewis, right, and author Naomi Klein of the film ‘This Changes Everything,’ stand for a photo on the red carpet during the Toronto International Film Festival press conference in Toronto on Wednesday, August 5, 2015. Documentary film producer Avi Lewis has been acclaimed as the federal NDP candidate in a riding in southern British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim
Film producer Avi Lewis named as NDP candidate in B.C. riding

The NDP finished fourth in the riding in the 2019 election

Militants stand guard around the stage as Yahya Sinwar, the Palestinian leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, makes a rally appearance days after a cease-fire was reached following an 11-day war between Gaza’s Hamas rulers and Israel, Monday, May 24, 2021, in Gaza City, the Gaza Strip. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Canadian troops, Mounties get front row seats to Israeli-Palestinian clashes

Twenty-three Canadian troops and three Mounties are part of a U.S.-led mission, first launched in 2005

A forest fire burns late into the evening northeast of Prince Albert, Sask., on Monday, May 17, 2021. Fire conditions for Western Canada are a concern as the summer approaches, but everything depends on what kind of weather the next few months bring, experts say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis
Dry spring can create wildfire trouble for Western Canada, experts say

‘It just doesn’t depend on June,’ says one expert

Joyce Pillarella is pictured at her home in Montreal on Friday, May 21, 2021. After decades of digging in archival material and talking with the families of Italian Canadians who were interned during the Second World War, Montreal historian Joyce Pillarella says Canada’s long-awaited apology for the internment gives her family and other families the moral justice they have been waiting for. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Canadians of Italian origin find justice in apology for internment during WW2

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to deliver a formal apology in the House of Commons Thursday

Some members of the 67 families who continue the fight with Parks Canada over expropriation are shown in Kouchibouguac National Park in New Brunswick on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Their sign in French reads, “Together for Justice.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kevin Bissett
Families vow to continue land battle in New Brunswick’s Kouchibouguac National Park

In the eyes of the federal government, the land is not anybody’s home but public land

(Pixabay.com)
Loan 101: What’s a HELOC?

Unlike a conventional home equity loan, a HELOC doesn’t give borrowers the full amount upfront

Phil Mickelson holds the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the final round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Ageless wonder: Mickelson, 50, becomes oldest golfer to win a major with PGA Championship title

Lefty makes history with two-shot victory over Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen

Most Read