Tourism Minister Lisa Beare (Hansard TV)

LETTER: Minister says province supporting tourism sector

As B.C.’s minister of tourism, arts and culture, I’d like to respond to a recent column about the provincial government’s approach to supporting the tourism sector during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our government knows the tourism and hospitality sectors are a key part of B.C.’s economy. This important sector provides good jobs for people and creates vibrant communities that offer exciting experiences for visitors throughout our province. As an industry that relies heavily on people visiting from around the world, the current travel restrictions and border closures have had a significant effect on tourism businesses.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, I have been working very closely with the tourism sector, associations and businesses to hear directly from them on their needs and ideas for recovery. Businesses asked our government for help navigating all the supports available, assistance with ICBC, BC Hydro and tax payments, rent relief and flexibility for liquor licensing to help the hospitality sector supplement their revenue – and we delivered.

Another key part of our work is strongly advocating for the industry to the federal government. Our efforts have resulted in initial funding for tourism businesses, the federal wage subsidy program, emergency response benefit, interest-free loans and funding to encourage British Columbians to travel locally this year.

Our government is also investing in tourism at the community level so we are ready to welcome visitors back following the pandemic. We’ve provided almost $9 million through the rural community development grant program for 98 tourism-related project such as campgrounds, cultural centres and improved signage. We’re also investing $9 million in local active transportation infrastructure initiatives, many of which benefit locals and visitors alike, and partnering with the federal government on $42 million in enhancements to arts and culture centres, recreation and sport centres, boat launch facilities, First Nation longhouses and art centres, and trail systems.

We are very fortunate that B.C. is in a position for people to respectfully travel around our beautiful province. We must continue to follow the advice of Dr. Bonnie Henry to keep our curve as flat as possible so we can support tourism in a safe way.

There is no question that the tourism sector has been hit hard by the pandemic and there is more work ahead of us. We will continue to support the industry so it can come back strong in the future.

Lisa Beare

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Opioid deaths a problem that won’t go away

Just Posted

Royal Roads student’s study on mindfulness and paramedics makes waves in Ontario

Sean Hackett says mindfulness can help paramedics manage stress during medical events

Applicants for student aid now automatically assessed for new, non-repayable loan

B.C. Access Grant will provide students with up to $4,000 a year to cover up-front costs

Victoria parks staff threatened in Beacon Hill Park, refuse work

Two employees called 911 after individual made ‘threatening remarks,’ city says

Victoria Humane Society rallies to save sick golden retriever puppy

Six-week-old Elliott battles severe pneumonia

Rotary tees up 4,000 golf balls to drop in West Shore fundraiser

Funds raised to benefit COVID-19 relief

QUIZ: A summer’s day on the water

How much do you know about boats and other watercraft?

Federal judge rejects legal challenges to Washington governor’s emergency orders to curb spread of COVID-19

Legal challenge contended that ongoing restrictions for businesses, workers and residents weren’t legally justified

Girl, 10, bitten on leg by bear on Lower Mainland trail

BC Conservation Officers are looking for the bear and the park remains closed to the public

VIDEO: Oakleaf the moose, 8, euthanized at Greater Vancouver Zoo

A concerned visitor published photos of the ‘emaciated’ animal to social media on Monday

RCMP watchdog calls for report deadlines to ensure timely Mountie responses

At present, legislation simply requires the RCMP commissioner to respond as soon as feasible

Dino-mite chance to snag some dinosaurs

Island man in the hunt for a piece of a rare collection at auction

Health experts tell Ottawa to hurry domestic vaccine funding amid China delays

The federal government has created a $600-million fund to support vaccine clinical trials

With 18 drowning deaths in B.C this year, advocates urge caution during summer

The age group with the highest risk of drowning are young adults, mostly males between 20-34 according to Lifesaving Society

B.C. finds another 27 cases of COVID-19, outbreak on Haida Gwaii

Kelowna store adds to Okanagan public notices

Most Read