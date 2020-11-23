LETTER: MLA pensions hard to justify

I heartily agree with the Canadian Taxpayers Federation that MLA pensions are far too rich.

My wife – who spent over 45 years as a nurse in VIHA and missed family time as she was required to work many stat holidays like Christmas, Easter, kids’ birthdays, plus nights and weekends – has a pension that is 60 per cent of that of Carole James, who spent 15 years as an MLA .

With the pension James has I don’t see much sacrifice, because if you look at sacrificing a family life for a career, then my wife’s pension should be $82,000 and James should be one-third of that.

Dennis Bourne

Victoria