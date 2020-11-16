LETTER: MLAs get enough perks without rich pensions

So two different opinions regarding last week’s letters on MLA pensions. It’s beyond me that a writer would label the Canadian Taxpayers Federation as a right wing think tank when their simple message is to reveal bad government spending habits, which is longer than the Trans Canada Highway. Money wasted can affect many people’s lives in health care, mental well-being and a basic need to live accordingly.

Quite ironic the left-leaning letter writer thinks like Trump. Considering most everyone qualifies to be an MLA shows this line of work is not a struggle to obtain as some get in by looks alone. Most pensions are union based, and I applaud anyone who does their homework on entering a field of work with perks and pensions. But when jobs are funded by the taxpayer it is imperative we taxpayers have a say in their pension.

MLAs get a lot more than just a dollar figure. Add in huge tax relief, travel, food, fuel, insurance breaks, endless sick days, minimal requirements to even show up for work (yes even prior to COVID), many more breaks, and you get the picture.

The same letter writer thinks MLAs sacrifice their life for public office? If this occupation is considered sacrificial, I now know my dream job. I don’t recall hearing the public majority asking for more gst/hst/liquor/environmental/property taxes, higher food prices, higher home/vehicle insurance, hydro, prescription, ferry, or fuel rates.

Victoria now leads the country in property and drug-related crime, homelessness, and low-quality civic politicians. It’s beyond me why anyone would go into debt to move here if you’re not a government or union worker.

Stuart Walker

Victoria