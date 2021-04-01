LETTER: Moratorium needed on old-growth logging

John Horgan promised – if elected – to protect old-growth forest in B.C. Understandable, since 90 per cent of British Columbians want B.C.’s oldest forests protected. Now the premier, and the MLA for Langford-Juan de Fuca, Horgan’s NDP government has allowed the logging of these old forest stands to continue; some say at an even faster rate than under the Liberals. Shameful, given how little is left of these world-renowned ecosystems (and carbon sinks).

An Old Growth Strategic Review (30 years in the making) was completed in April last year. But the premier has yet to implement its recommendations, which include a more open, transparent process with the public. Public trust is broken.

Some will remember “The War in the Woods,” 30 years ago, when citizens of every age and description stood up to protect the Carmanah and Walbran valleys, and other ecologically important old forest. For the past eight months some brave citizens have been standing up against the continued logging of old-growth forests, in particular, the spectacular Fairy Creek watershed (northwest of Port Renfrew). Teal-Jones, the logging company who holds the tenure, has filed an injunction against them.

Fairy Creek is tenured to Teal-Jones as “Crown lands” but lies on Pacheedaht First Nation territory.

Given all that is at stake, a wise leader would invoke the precautionary principle, and place an immediate moratorium on the logging of old-growth forests. How about it Premier Horgan?

Karyn Woodland

Colwood