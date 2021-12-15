Email letters@comoxvalleyrecord.com

LETTER: Navigating a return to Canada by ferry

I recently went by Coho Ferry to the U.S.A. I want to thank the Blackball Ferry staff for their excellent service.

There is really no help online on how to get the PCR test. If you want to return back into Canada through Port Angeles, Wash. there is Jim’s Pharmacy in Port Angeles that has the PCR test which is approved at the Canadian border. The cost was $175 in American dollars.

You need to make an appointment to get the test. If you can get it done in the morning, the results are ready in three hours and you get notified by email. This test has to be done within 72 hours before your return to Canada.

You need to register with ArriveCAN online before you leave Canada and sign into ArriveCAN before you get to the Coho terminal, as internet coverage is minimal there, so you need to use data on your phone.

You will need to input more information before you can get your boarding ticket.

I do hope this is helpful to anyone wanting to go into the U.S.A. and return to Canada through Victoria.

Christien Shipton

Sooke

