LETTER: NDP acting like Liberals

The upcoming clawback of disability support by John Horgan’s NDP is unconscionable. Maybe it was politically inexpedient to raise rates before the pandemic, trying avoid the old label of the tax-and-spend party, but once rates had been raised it would have been very easy to just keep them there.

Disability rates are far, far below the poverty line and hardly enough for even the essentials of life – food and shelter, never mind any other needs.

Despite NDP rhetoric, when it comes to supporting the poor, this government is not much better than the Liberals have been, and is contributing to homelessness at pretty much the same rate.

Nathaniel Poole

Victoria