LETTER: No development until new OCP in place

LETTER SIG

The B.C. government is clearing the way for speeding up the process of building and rezoning permits. This is good news for developers.Municipal Governments would no longer be required by provincial legislation to conduct public hearings for rezoning applications, provided that the building proposals align with the city’s approved official community plan (OCP).

In Sooke, we follow the old OCP until the new OCP is approved. Any development applications accepted by Sooke will follow the old OCP. The changes in the new OCP would indicate that accepting any new development applications should go on pause until the new OCP (and new bylaws) have been approved by the council and Sooke residents through the public approval process. This will avoid difficulties in the future such as when we hear the phrase: “Nothing we can do now – this was all approved under the previous rules.”

Remember we have an election year coming up. Ask Sooke council to pause development and take time to set up the climate plan outlined in the new OCP.

Chris Moss

Sooke


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Letter to the Editor

Previous story
LETTER: Caregivers must take care of themselves

Just Posted

Flooding and bank instability has closed the northbound lane of the Malahat past Westshore Parkway Nov. 15, according to Emcon highway services. (Courtesy Emcon)
VIDEO: Flooding, mudslide hampering travel through southern Vancouver Island

Several BC Hydro outages have left Greater Victoria residents without power Nov. 15. (Black Press Media file photo)
Power outages begin as winds worsen across Greater Victoria

One couple was put up in a hotel by the managers of the Hidden Valley Seniors Park in Langford, after their mobile home was crushed by a falling tree Sunday. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Mobile homes damaged by falling tree in Langford seniors park

This truck from H2X, a Greater-Victoria based company offering various types of pumping services, has been at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital. (Submitted)
Effects of flooding seen at Saanich Peninsula Hospital