LETTER: No issue with OAS payments

All rules in place before prime minister entered politics, writes reader

Re: Ottawa Delivers blow to low-income seniors (Letters, Feb. 19)

Old Age Security paid Dec. 20: What’s the problem? It was paid 10 days earlier.

The OAS has been paid three days in advance of the month end, at least for the last 20 years. So what’s the tragedy now?

Inhumane policies? What does Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have to do with it. All the rules were in place long before he entered politics.

Our elders deserve respect, but it’s not with these strange comments that problems are solved.

Antonio Braggio

Sooke

Letter to the Editor

