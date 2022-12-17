LETTER: North Saanich mayor should do his homework

Recently the brand new mayor of North Saanich has shown an appalling lack of knowledge about his municipality and the general functioning of local government. The funding details for the Beacon Roundabout were and are well known in the community, They were discussed at several council meetings and well covered in the Peninsula News Review. Most interested locals were in the know.

After being elected, instead of vacationing in Hawaii, he would have been better off gaining local knowledge and attending the orientation sessions for the local elected. Better handlers wouldn’t hurt either. To me, his style of puffery and bluster with little information reminds me a bit of former Surrey mayor Doug McCallum. Good luck to North Saanich.

Murray Weisenberger

Sidney