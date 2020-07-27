LETTER: North Saanich should look at virtual library

North Saanich wants to build a library beside the Panorama Leisure Centre. As we are now in the 21st century, maybe we would should rethink our old ways.

I would suggest that the municipality explore creating a virtual library and eliminate the brick and mortar building and high overheads. Staffing would be realigned to purchase ebooks and maintain the computer system. Minimal space would be required to contain the digital library. Access would be available to all via their computers or ebooks. An annual fee could be charged to cover some or all costs.

Charles Dilba

North Saanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
EDITORIAL: Let’s all do our part to make this summer safe

Just Posted

Highlands brush fire sparked by dead tree falling on power line

Fire chief renews call to stay vigilant during dry season

Advocacy groups seek to provide long-lasting support for Sooke’s homeless population

New space secured for Sooke homeless at former Speed Source Fitness building

Stop passing the buck on tent camps, Horgan tells municipalities

Victoria, other cities advised to enforce their own bylaws

Bedridden elderly woman rescued from burning home on Songhees Nation

View Royal fire chief says fire is a reminder to check smoke alarms

Former Westshore Rebels football player drowns in Shuswap Lake

Nathan Falito is the second Okanagan Sun alumni player to drown this month

B.C. CDC issues COVID-19 exposure warning for four flights at Vancouver airport

Passengers are asked to monitor for symptoms for 14 days

B.C. RCMP arrest man who allegedly jumped U.S.– Canada border, floated down river naked

The incident occurred Friday around 4:30 p.m.

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being shot in Nanaimo

One man injured, one man arrested after incident Sunday on Malpass Road

Kamloops business owners say ‘rude, unruly’ customers need to start following COVID rules

Some incidents have even turned violent, restaurant owners say

Disorientation, loss of instrumentation contributed to Gabriola plane crash: TSB

Transportation Safety Board releases report on Dec. 10 crash that killed three people

EDITORIAL: Let’s all do our part to make this summer safe

Whether you head off into the woods, wander out on the water… Continue reading

NHL’s Rob Shick goes ‘inside the bubble’ for pro hockey’s restart

B.C.-born senior officiating manager heads to camp in Toronto, missing his B.C. golf classic

Temporary shelter ready for homeless by Friday in Sooke

The shelter will be staffed 24/7, including security and cameras

Several people sent to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on Sea to Sky

Police and first responders closed the highway for 10 hours while investigators looked into the case of the crash

Most Read