LETTER: Not everyone can ride the bus

Welcome to our world Oak Bay. I am a James Bay resident. The comment by your mayor to anyone going to Willows Beach over the long weekend, shows he is just as arrogant towards the elderly and handicapped as our mayor.

They both have this out-of-touch reality that everyone has the ability or even would want to ride a bus, and even more bizarre, ride or have a bike. The elderly and handicapped are a valued part of our society, quit trying to eliminate them from taking part in activities that should be available to all residents of Victoria.

What were you thinking? Hopefully, if you are fortunate enough, you will one day become one of the elderly and understand how you are making them feel.

Mark Carlow

Victoria