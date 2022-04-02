Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Oak Bay doesn’t need more condos

The decision by Oak Bay council to reject the Quest development’s 14-suite condo building was the right decision.

We shouldn’t kid ourselves that these are “multi-family” buildings. The proposed condo units in this development are not for families. They are not only too small, but at well over $1,200 per square foot (comparable buildings in the area) what family can afford or wants to live in a box three storeys above the ground?

Housing issues in Victoria are not from a lack of condos, but a lack of desirable single-family dwellings or townhomes. That is what should be built on this site. The last thing Oak Bay, and Victoria for that matter, needs is more condos.

B.D. Young

Oak Bay

