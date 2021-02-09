Oak Bay Police. (Black Press File Photo)

LETTER: Oak Bay police not aware of profiling incident

I read the letter to the editor alleging an incident of racial profiling by an Oak Bay Police Department member during an investigation.

I was surprised and concerned by what I read. Unfortunately, our records don’t show any incidents that match the event described and none of our sergeants are aware of any incidents that seem similar either.

I’m not questioning the writer’s experience but, without more information, we have no ability to follow up on this.

I’m kindly asking the writer to call our office or call the Office of the Public Complaints Commissioner (OPCC) directly. We have reported the allegation to the OPCC for their awareness.

Ray Bernoties, Chief Constable

Oak Bay Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Anti-Semitism on the left

Just Posted

People 12 years and older are required to wear masks in indoor settings, ranging from malls to public transportation, and failure to do so can result in a $230 fine. (Pixabay photo)
Couple fined $690 for failing to wear mask in grocery store: Sooke RCMP

Pair violated public health orders, Mounties say

Sooke’s municipal hall is eyed for TLC, with a 10-year refurbishing plan. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke’s municipal hall set for upgrades

The project is part of a 10-year, $1.2-million plan to renovate and refurbish the building

A logging truck rolled over on the Trans-Canada Highway near West Shore Parkway. (Twitter/@busdriverlife)
Logs cleared after rollover crash in Langford, cause still undetermined

Driver given ticket for failing to maintain logbook, inspections ordered for truck, trailer

Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Murray Rankin said the province has begun discussions with Esquimalt Nation after they’ve bought a $13 piece of land in View Royal. B.C. plans to give back the land to support reconciliation. (Courtesy Murray Rankin)
Province buys $13 million piece of land to give back to Esquimalt, Songhees nations

Reconciliation agreement to take three to five years

A chance of flurries is forecast for Greater Victoria this week. (Black Press Media file photo)
Flurries possible for Greater Victoria this week

Chance of flurries forecast as arctic air nears the coast

A man wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past paper hearts on the windows of a community centre, in Burnaby, B.C., on Sunday, February 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Henry says COVID vaccine supply to increase in February; total cases top 70,000

154,496 people have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine

China Ocean Shipping’s (COSCO) Antwerp unloads at the Port of Prince Rupert. Ottawa has launched its public consultations for its Blue Economy Strategy for environmentally and economically sustainable ocean-based industries and uses that will better utilize the economic potential of Canada’s coastline. (file photo)
Ottawa eyes B.C. coastline for new economic vision

Public engagement begins on ambitious Blue Economy Strategy

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a news conference at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Some Canadians facing CERB clawbacks may not have to pay it back: Trudeau

Fed benefit applicants making under $75K taxable income get till April 2022 for payments

A new COVID-19 variant has been detected in Canada in an Ontario traveller who recently returned from Brazil. (Image courtesy of CDC)
As another COVID-19 variant is detected in Canada, B.C. confirms no cases of it

The P.1. coronavirus variant has been detected in a Toronto hospital patient, officials confirm

FILE – The Canadian border is pictured at the Peace Arch Canada/USA border crossing in Surrey, B.C. Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canada to require people entering by land border to provide negative COVID-19 test

Similar rules already in place for air travel

Computer memory cards are shown on display in a retail store in Cranberry Township, Pa., on Thursday, May 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Keith Srakocic
Federal Court orders B.C. prison to return PlayStation game card to inmate

Fischer is currently serving a life term for the 1999 murder of 16-year-old Darci Drefko of Merritt, B.C.

People wait to be screened before entering Little Mountain Place, a long-term care home in Vancouver, on January 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. to do clinical trial of COVID-19 drug on emergency basis to treat severe cases

Bamlanivimab is designed to block the COVID -19 virus from attaching to and entering human cells

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Health Canada agrees Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine vials have six doses

The change won’t affect how many doses Canada gets

Ian Mackay, president of the Vancouver Island Real Estate Board, said realtors should be on the alert after a realtor from Duncan and more than two dozen on the mainland reported being sexually harassed by phone and text. (File photo)
Vancouver Island realtor sexually harassed on phone, texts

Island woman among dozens of realtors in B.C. being targeted by similar behaviour

Most Read