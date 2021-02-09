LETTER: Oak Bay police not aware of profiling incident

I read the letter to the editor alleging an incident of racial profiling by an Oak Bay Police Department member during an investigation.

I was surprised and concerned by what I read. Unfortunately, our records don’t show any incidents that match the event described and none of our sergeants are aware of any incidents that seem similar either.

I’m not questioning the writer’s experience but, without more information, we have no ability to follow up on this.

I’m kindly asking the writer to call our office or call the Office of the Public Complaints Commissioner (OPCC) directly. We have reported the allegation to the OPCC for their awareness.

Ray Bernoties, Chief Constable

Oak Bay Police Department