Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Options appear limited on Beacon wharf

The Town Talk Beacon Wharf Special Edition, while colourful and somewhat informative, should be read more than once for it has a definite bias towards one of two options. The limited number of options aside, we must first look at the slanted language. Discussion of the existing wharf includes “significant work necessary, rebuilding is not considered a viable option, rehabilitation would likely be in the millions, winter storm wave risks to life and property.” At the top of page 4, we are told that “the only two options remaining were a floating structure, or not replacing the wharf at all.” Does anyone else get the feeling that there is some pressure here to agree to a floating option?

One of the highlights of the private-public partnership (floating) option is a two-level structure consisting of a hotel, restaurant and two commercial spaces, “one of which would be given to the town.” This single town-owned space is “potentially for a public washroom.” Is that all there is for the town … a washroom? The rest of the floating wharf appears to be just another private commercial development.

But who pays for the maintenance of the pontoon? Manufacturers of concrete pontoons, using modern technology, claim that the general life span of a properly designed and maintained concrete dock is 50-plus years. The pontoon that may be donated to Sidney is already 60 years old. And SNC Lavalin was asked to estimate the life-cycle cost of this aging concrete over another 50 years. I wonder how much wave action this former piece of the Hood Canal Bridge experienced since 1961.

Lastly, we look at the project costs. Notice how the costs for the floating option are compared to three options that were already deemed as rejected. That leaves Sidney residents one option. Well, maybe there is some lip service to the idea of a “reimagined waterfront,” but the language used lacks enthusiasm and imagination. An artist’s impression of a reimagined Sidney waterfront would have shown more respect for local residents than two random stock photos.

Let’s hope that Sidney residents actively engage in discussion about the future of the wharf and their vision of the town’s waterfront. There are always more than two options in life.

Brian Hume

Sidney

Previous story
LETTER: More input needed on Sidney wharf

Just Posted

Spectators enjoy the displays set up at Esquimalt Lagoon on Sept. 25 in Colwood. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Royal BC Museum brings natural history pop-up tents to Colwood

An aerial view over Royal Jubilee Hospital and surrounding area. (Black Press Media file photo)
Donors can double their contributions to Victoria hospitals mental health campaign

Natasha Pashchenko is ensemble director for the Victoria Guitar Society. (James Austin photo)
Victoria musicians bring romantic German, Bohemian works of early 20th century to life

VP of Vancouver Island Blacksmith’s Association, Rob Sainsbury, demonstrates the art of blacksmithing at the shop in Langford. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Blacksmith non-profit group on Vancouver Island builds on legacy of historic trade