LETTER: Options for waterfront lacking

I read the Beacon Wharf Special Edition with great interest and thank the committee for their tireless work on this. Nevertheless, I feel the town is asking us to make an impossible choice, not because they are bad ideas, but because they are incomplete. The first option was born from a non-competitive solicitation. The second (“a reimagined waterfront”) is an idea left totally undeveloped and impossible to assess.

If we chose the former, we are backing a lack of due process. If we chose the latter, we are kicking the can down the road without making a decision at all.

Getting used to the idea of a town without our wharf (as we know it) is a tough sell, even if it is likely the right thing to do. But I wish we were making this decision with bold and visionary concepts in place to excite public opinion. Throwing “options” up against the wall to see what sticks hardly seems like a way to plan for the next 50 years.

Graham Day

North Saanich

LETTER: Letters sum up feelings on development

