My wife and I recently visited three local gardens: Outerbridge Gardens, Playfair Gardens and Finnerty Gardens. They were delightful.

John Phillips Memorial Park could be converted into a beautiful location, too. Maybe we could ask the Sooke Garden Club for input.

It would be better than concrete buildings and parking lots.

David Lintern

Sooke



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Letter to the Editor