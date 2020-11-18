Email letters@comoxvalleyrecord.com

LETTER: Parks acquisition benefits climate

Kudos to Capital Regional District board members who recently supported a $1 a year boost to our region’s parks acquisition fund to help “reduce the impact of climate change, boost the population’s general well-being during COVID and protect biodiversity.”

This decision strongly aligns with the CRD’s declaration of a climate emergency last year and should give hope to youth delegations who petitioned the board for climate action that their calls have been taken to heart.

UN climate scientists are calling for leadership like this to substantially increase the percentage of parkland protecting biodiversity, recognizing that large interconnected protected areas are a key component of climate change adaptation.

Our municipal and regional representatives are once again stepping up as climate action leaders and walking the talk by showing their vision and commitment to supporting parkland acquisition in our region.

We hope this example will be followed by our provincial government in their next term. As COVID has taught many, acting sooner rather than later can avoid much pain and suffering, and that acting together we can be a powerful force.

Colin Campbell, Tory Stevens and Alison Spriggs

Elders Council for Parks in BC

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
OPINION: Island Health doctors call on residents to ‘double down’ to slow spread of COVID-19

Just Posted

Health officials are discouraging travel to and from Vancouver Island as COVID-19 cases rise. (Black Press Media file photo)
At least 86 of the Island’s fall COVID-19 cases were people who travelled

More than 500 Vancouver Islanders currently isolating after COVID-19 exposures

Saanich Coun. Colin Plant joins Rebecca Mersereau at her victory party when the latter was elected to council in 2018. Plant, returned as chair, and Mersereau elected vice-chair, now lead the Capital Regional District board.
Two Saanich councillors now lead CRD board

Colin Chair acclaimed as chair, Rebececca Mersereau elected vice-chair by board members

Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes is calling out a group of “poker grinches” whose gathering of 10 people was disbanded by police on Nov. 14 because he worries their behaviour could ruin the holiday season for all. (Pixabay)
Mayor worries Saanich ‘poker grinches’ will steal holiday season

Police break up poker game for pandemic violations, issue $2,300 ticket

When the wind howls, trees can come down and may bring power lines with them. (Black Press Media file photo)
Storms prompt downed power line warning from BC Hydro

‘Stay back 10 metres and dial 911,’ in event of damaged electrical lines, poles

The City of Victoria announced the official opening of Agamemnon and Eleni Kasapi Park in the South Jubilee neighbourhood on Nov. 18. (Courtesy of Jeremy Loveday)
Purchase of South Jubilee park funds new UVic scholarships

Victoria residents have a new park and UVic has two new scholarships

A woman wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as she walks past a “Thank You” sign in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 11 deaths, 717 new COVID cases

11 more deaths for total of 310, 198 now in hospital

The 4.1 magnitude earthquake detected on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, is shown in pink. (Earthquakes Canada)
4.1 magnitude earthquake detected near Haida Gwaii

Event happened about 40 kilometres southwest of Village of Queen Charlotte

Ultramarathoner Jerry Hughes looks positive as he finishes his 98th lap of the Cowichan Sportsplex track on Sunday, Nov. 15, the first day of his bid to break the Canadian six-day running record. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
Six-day running record bid still going strong at Cowichan Sportsplex

Two records have already fallen as Jerry Hughes pushes on

(Pxfuel)
46% of Canadians’ daily calories come from ‘ultra-processed’ food: Stats Can

Ultra-processed refers to foods that are ‘mainly formulations of industrial ingredients’

Premier John Horgan and a handful of MLAs attend in person for the first COVID-19 sitting of the B.C. legislature, March 23, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. legislature resumes Dec. 7 to vote on COVID-19 payments

MLAs, cabinet to be sworn in next week, John Horgan says

This fence wasn’t built for water, but try telling that to a king tide that tangled with a rainstorm on Nov. 17. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
PHOTOS: A king tide tangled with a rainstorm to make dramatically high water levels in Coal Harbour

The North Island hamlet withstood the phenomena, but it was unlike any they’d seen before

(Stock photo)
Police on Vancouver Island investigating ‘dangerous’ thefts from traffic lights

At least four cases where batteries were stolen from lights or electronic signs

Dane Stanway. (IHIT)
‘I want my son back’: B.C. mother pleads for information on man missing since 2016

Dane Stanway has been missing since spring 2016

Statue of Lady Justice outside B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo by Tom Zytaruk)
Mother accused in Langley child-murder trial collapses in court

There are concerns KerryAnn Lewis may not be fit to stand trial

Most Read