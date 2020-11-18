LETTER: Parks acquisition benefits climate

Kudos to Capital Regional District board members who recently supported a $1 a year boost to our region’s parks acquisition fund to help “reduce the impact of climate change, boost the population’s general well-being during COVID and protect biodiversity.”

This decision strongly aligns with the CRD’s declaration of a climate emergency last year and should give hope to youth delegations who petitioned the board for climate action that their calls have been taken to heart.

UN climate scientists are calling for leadership like this to substantially increase the percentage of parkland protecting biodiversity, recognizing that large interconnected protected areas are a key component of climate change adaptation.

Our municipal and regional representatives are once again stepping up as climate action leaders and walking the talk by showing their vision and commitment to supporting parkland acquisition in our region.

We hope this example will be followed by our provincial government in their next term. As COVID has taught many, acting sooner rather than later can avoid much pain and suffering, and that acting together we can be a powerful force.

Colin Campbell, Tory Stevens and Alison Spriggs

Elders Council for Parks in BC