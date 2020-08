I write this letter to the person or persons who took it upon themselves to block the public legal path for the Cal Revelle Nature Sanctuary in the District Highlands. Their illegal and inappropriate action has now caused greater environmental damage then the established small path that already existed.

It is a shame that the residents took it upon themselves to disfigure a little used environmentally sensitive ecosystem. As an environmentalist, I am saddened.

Mamie Hutt Temoana

Saanichton