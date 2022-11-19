LETTER: Peace is always the preference

I hope I speak for most Canadians in my belief that peace is always the preference. Peace is like being in a state of health while war is like being sick, but it does happen.

A competent military wards off intruders and acts like quills on the porcupine. Getting rid of the quills (military) would not create peace, it would just make us more vulnerable.

Am I a hawk or a dove? I am somewhere in between, I call myself an owl. In the interest of national security, I feel we should expand our military a bit. On the global level, I am for banning weapons of mass destruction but conventional weapons will always be needed.

Sean Murray

Saanich