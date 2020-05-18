LETTER: Perfect time to install shore power

Shore power anyone?

Despite all else – from unemployment, business failure and too many too soon deaths, despite wonderfully clean air and views and the dominance of bird calls in spring, despite slight inconveniences, saving money and the calming, near shocking, sound of silence in the city – wouldn’t this be an opportune and timely moment to install shore power for cruise ships so we need never again live through those carcinogenic springs, summers and autumns that had become so natural to our seasons and deadly to our lungs.

Ulla Ressner and John Fry

Victoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Pick up after your dog

Just Posted

Greater Victoria performer does ‘lawn tour’ for neighbourhood 7 p.m. shows

Stephanie Greaves started in Oak Bay and can’t keep up with requests

Safe consumption plays critical part in Victoria’s temporary homeless shelters

So far, four hotels have been secured, along with 50 spots in the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

Saanich councillors oppose development variance due to loss of trees

‘We cannot lose anymore biodiversity,’ councillor says

Residents of Victoria, Esquimalt can now get police checks online

VicPD offers new system for residents to use from their own home

Oak Bay’s newest officer a familiar face around town

Ex-Calgary cop now patrolling Tweed City

B.C. pilots organize memorial flight to honour Snowbirds after fatal crash

Flight will honour Capt. Jennifer Casey who was killed in the crash

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

B.C. sees 2 deaths, 16 new COVID-19 cases over May long weekend on eve of phase two

Many retail stores have opened up, as have provincial parks

SOOKE GARDEN CLUB: apples, pears, plums – and more

Hardy subtropical fruit trees find home on Vancouver Island

VIDEO: Car collectors come out in droves for drive through Fort Langley

A ‘spontaneous’ drive replaces annual May Day Parade, suprising village residents and shoppers alike

UPDATE: One dead in Canadian Forces Snowbirds plane crash in Kamloops

Second person on board has serious but not life threatening injuries

Could the COVID-19 pandemic mean the end of the traditional buffet?

Experts are asking events and restaurants to stay away from buffet-style meals

Virus interrupts St. Helens eruption anniversary plans

Several agencies are presenting talks and experiences online in lieu of in-person events

Canadians’ worries shift from healthcare to social isolation as time goes on: StatsCan

Social restrictions are taking a toll on Canadians, surveys show

Most Read