Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Pick up after you pet

To the poopetrators: Even though picking up dog poo is unpleasant and laborious, that does not give you the right to leave the poo all over the sidewalks — a behaviour some might call crappy.

If the number two is too much to pick up, please try letting your dog litter your own property. Otherwise, if you find yourself in a poodicament, help yourself to one of the many poop bags that have been left out by our lovely community.

Stepping in the excrement leaves you scattered and is certainly pooblematic … especially when you have to drag your heels to scrape it off.

Dog-parents: let’s encourage our fur babies to not disappooint and to squat on the grass! And, when they do, let’s show our appoociation by picking it up. I hope we have poosuaded you to take the time to keep our sidewalks (and shoes) clean.

Sincerely, your appoohensive neighbour

Niki Bechtloff

Langford

Previous story
LETTER: Dangerous Saanich intersections in need of quick fix

Just Posted

Special Olympics BC athlete Sheenagh Morrison and Victoria police Const. Dan Galano took a preliminary dip at Willows Beach before a previous Polar Plunge fundraiser event. The 2022 Polar Plunge remains virtual. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Victoria police team Royal Plungers makes a splash for Special Olympics BC

Vic High cast members for Ranked, The Musical gather for a promotional photo. (Photo courtesy of Kim Sholinder)
Victoria High School theatre crew tackles social commentary of Ranked

Laurie Hurst, Esquimalt chief administrative officer, is retiring this fall after 18 years with the township. (Black Press Media file photo)
Township of Esquimalt CAO retiring after over 30 years in local government

According to FishSounds.net, fish enjoy lively conversations over the coral reefs. (Photo by Kieran Cox)
University of Victoria researcher helps build global inventory of fish grunts, squeals