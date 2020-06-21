LETTER: Pickle ball should be for everyone

I have many good memories of playing tennis at Carnarvon Park. Generally, it was on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Last year some of the courts were switched to pickle ball and the tradition continued. This year, however, Oak Bay Parks has put in a pay-for-play booking system, which is great if you’re old, white and retired and have nothing better to do all day than book your court and roll up in your BMW.

Remember the name. It’s Carnarvon Park, not Carnarvon Country Club. Pickle ball should not be a private members’ club, but open to everyone.

John Stewart

Oak Bay