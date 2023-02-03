LETTER: Picture of Timothy Durkin was inappropriate

Re: Sooke man defrauded woman out of $1 million (News, Jan. 26)

What was the purpose of the picture of Timothy Durkin in your Jan. 26 edition? It appears to be a picture from a poster advertising a horror movie.

I worked at the Sooke Harbour House for three decades and for a short time with this man as my manager. I had to cover his face with my hand to read the article. The picture was not informative in any way.

Cheap shot, folks.

Linda Danielson

Sooke



