Re: Trudeau spends National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with family in Tofino (News, Sept. 30)

It’s disgusting that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau only thinks of himself and goes on holiday during a countrywide crisis. May he disappear soon!

Parvez Kumar

East Sooke



Letter to the Editor