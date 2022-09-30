Carnarvon Park in Oak Bay. (Black Press Media file photo)

LETTER: Pool idea can wait with work needed at Carnarvon Park

Re: Acclaimed mayor promises work on outdoor pool. As I read the title I just chuckled.

A populist idea from an acclaimed mayor; absolutely ridiculous. I mean, come on, should Oak Bay bring back the knee-high pool that used to exist at Carnarvon Park where the water park now resides? Wait, Carnarvon Park? Oh ya, don’t we have a master plan for Carnarvon Park to be refurbished? But no mention of this, Kevin. Why? Let’s hope there are fresh faces on council to push the acclaimed mayor to ensure longstanding projects are completed.

W. Moore

Oak Bay

Opinion

