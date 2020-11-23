LETTER: Premier fails to take action

Premier John Horgan recently won a majority mandate, yet he appears impotent.

It is regrettable that he, and Health Minister Adrian Dix, embraced multiple media victory laps as they tooted the success of the province, highlighting how far they were ahead of others.

Today, the reality is clear, and although the premier deems it appropriate to call on the federal government to restrict travel to the province, effective approaches to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 is not rocket science. All it requires is for the premier to lead, call for more aggressive mandatory measures, within his jurisdiction, and be mindful of the mixed signals he and his team are perpetuating.

William Perry

Victoria