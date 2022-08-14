LETTER: Put the brakes on Tillicum bike lanes

I just finished reading the article in the Saanich News about the bike lanes on Tillicum Road.

The roads were just fixed in recent years. They are nice and wide, they already have existing bike lanes on both sides. The traffic is extremely heavy on this part of Tillicum as people need to get up to the highway. Saanich politicians talk about the environment, but what they are doing now is having more cars sitting and idling.

Those bike lanes are nice and wide, I have used them myself. There is absolutely no reason to spend this type of money on a street that was just fixed a few years ago, it’s one of the best streets in Greater Victoria. I was very impressed with the work and now all that money was for nothing. This new project is a waste of money.

I do not understand why the public did not get a chance to vote on this type of spending. With the housing crisis and the cost of living there are plenty more avenues this money could be spent on. I am very disappointed in this decision.

Denise Hall

Saanich