LETTER: Put the homeless to work

These days during the election campaign, most British Columbians are concerned as to where their money is going. In our democratic system we the taxpayers should be in charge of our spending.

Many Canadian retirees bring home about $ 20,000 per year in OAP and GIS. From their tax money (want it or not) the money is going to support the street people in Vancouver, with a cost of about $52,000 per year for one person. In Victoria the cost must be the same if not higher.

The street people should be asked a realistic question: If you’re expecting something from taxpayers, what have you contributed to society so far? I’m not talking about the people with disabilities, mental disorders, etc. I’m talking about takers, the people who are realistically capable of working.

Victoria needs workers in all skill levels. At the same time, if some of those people have the capability to use guns, knives, commit drug-related crimes, prostitution, etc., this doesn’t mean that they are less fortunate. If they choose the life that they have chosen, they can’t have the standard of living of the people who work and contribute to society.

Some of these people have to be punished. Most of these people need to be forced to work. That would be the best help for them. To me and many others, boot camp is the only answer.

After this election, let’s hope that the good government will know what to do with this major subject.

Stefan Mieczkowski

Langford