Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Put the homeless to work

These days during the election campaign, most British Columbians are concerned as to where their money is going. In our democratic system we the taxpayers should be in charge of our spending.

Many Canadian retirees bring home about $ 20,000 per year in OAP and GIS. From their tax money (want it or not) the money is going to support the street people in Vancouver, with a cost of about $52,000 per year for one person. In Victoria the cost must be the same if not higher.

The street people should be asked a realistic question: If you’re expecting something from taxpayers, what have you contributed to society so far? I’m not talking about the people with disabilities, mental disorders, etc. I’m talking about takers, the people who are realistically capable of working.

Victoria needs workers in all skill levels. At the same time, if some of those people have the capability to use guns, knives, commit drug-related crimes, prostitution, etc., this doesn’t mean that they are less fortunate. If they choose the life that they have chosen, they can’t have the standard of living of the people who work and contribute to society.

Some of these people have to be punished. Most of these people need to be forced to work. That would be the best help for them. To me and many others, boot camp is the only answer.

After this election, let’s hope that the good government will know what to do with this major subject.

Stefan Mieczkowski

Langford

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Finish four-lane highway to Sooke

Just Posted

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in locating Dallid Briet, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. (VicPD)
VicPD looking for man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Officers attempted to arrest him on Wednesday, but he evaded them

Apted sisters Maylin, 6, Everly, 3, and Brylee, 9, show off some of their Remembrance Day paintings. The Metchosin girls sell their paintings locally and around the country to raise money for Canada’s veterans. (Courtesy of Dani Apted)
Metchosin sisters paint pictures for veterans

Girls donate proceeds from painting to Langford Legion

Advance polling begins on Oct. 15, 2020, across B.C. in the 2020 snap election. (Black Press files)
B.C. VOTES 2020: Advance voting begins today here’s how in Greater Victoria

Advance voting runs from Oct. 15 to Oct. 21 in B.C.’s election

Nearly 70 survey respondents said they left kitchen while cooking, as fires are most likely to start in kitchens, according to a national insurance supplier. (Pixabay)
Home fires most likely to start in kitchen, according to insurance providers

Nearly 70 survey respondents said they left kitchen while cooking

The new $7.5-million Sooke library is expected to open in 2022. (Vancouver Island Regional Library)
Construction set to begin on new Sooke library

The new facility is expected to open in spring 2022

Although B.C. has not made masks mandatory in public indoor spaces, some business owners are requiring all customers to wear them before entering their store. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
B.C. records 158 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

There are currently 1,496 active cases in B.C.

Brian Mcgonagle and Lily Burgess have been trying to move to Revelstoke for months. (Submitted)
Couple falls victim to Revelstoke rental scam on Kijiji, twice

They lost $2,600 in total

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Oct. 13

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

A sign informing guests of guidelines due to COVID-19 is seen at Playland amusement park at the Pacific National Exhibition, in Vancouver, on Friday, July 10, 2020. The park is now open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays with a limited number of rides operating under reduced capacity due to COVID-19. Guests must purchase admission ahead of time online for one of two daily time slots and are also required to wear face masks while waiting in lines and while on rides. The park is closed for an hour each afternoon for sanitization. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Masks4Canada group calls for federal mask mandate to slow spread of COVID-19

The group says cases continue to rise in crowded places, close-contact settings and closed spaces

FILE – Bernard Trest and his son Max, 10, are concerned about B.C.’s plan for students to return to the classroom in September. Trest is one of two fathers who filed a court application to prevent schools from reopening if stricter COVID-19 protections aren’t in place. (Contributed photo)
B.C. Supreme Court tosses parents’ challenge of province’s school reopening plans

Court challenge had requested mandatory masks and more physical distancing

The study conducted for BC Council of Forest Industries found that more than 340 communities and 120 Indigenous Nations and organizations of all sizes benefited economically from the forest industry supply chain . (Black Press file photo)
B.C. forest industry bought $7 billion worth goods and services from local suppliers: study

On Vancouver Island, $1.2 billion worth of goods and services were purchased from 1,600 suppliers, most from Nanaimo and Campbell River

(Girl Guides of Canada)
You can now buy Girl Guide cookies online for $5 a box

Pandemic means that girls have not been able to sell cookies in person

Some Halloween activities are taking place in Sooke. One event is the Pemberton Homes kids’ colouring contest. File - Sooke News Mirror)
TOP 5: Some suggestions for your week ahead

Looking for something to do this week?

Single use checkout bags are one of the plastic items on the list that will be banned in Canada starting in 2021. (Citizen file)
EDITORIAL: Federal plastic ban a good start — but just a start

Canadians toss out 3 million tonnes of plastic waste every year.

Most Read