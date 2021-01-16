Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Questions remain on Tri-Way rezoning

Langford Mayor and Council reneged on written commitments by rezoning Tri-Way land without the contracted buyer having to present a comprehensive plan for compensation or approval by residents and council prior to rezoning.

Coun. Denise Blackwell has stated in the media that Mayor Young’s letter to TriWay, “…probably shouldn’t have been written that way.”

That does not explain the breach of moral contract. Mayor Young’s letter was drafted by the director of planning and signed by the mayor – both veterans with a combined 50-plus years at Langford municipality. Coun. Blackwell does not explain why council also ignored publicly documented evidence of Langford’s commitments to TriWay.

Coun. Blackwell went on to say the purchase of the land was conditional on rezoning being approved. What? Did the city “facilitate” a private land sale? Did the city have a financial interest that required its participation in the sale? Did a private buyer/developer dictate purchase conditions to council? Why is a buyer/developer who does not yet even own the land, granted rezoning? Why did council ram through rezoning during a sale process presumably adding significant value to the sale? Why no public hearing? Does a private land deal supersede council’s written commitments to taxpaying homeowners?

Coun. Blackwell has still not adequately explained.

TriWay residents’ request to meet mayor and council to discuss, receive answers, and find a solution, remains unacknowledged. So, questions remain.

When Langford elected mayor and council make commitments to constituents, how do we taxpaying homeowners hold them accountable?

Peter Kedge

Langford

