LETTER: Rail line upgrade makes sense

Thank you for printing the letter from Tyler Ponsford of Nanaimo in regards to using the old E&N rail line to help solve the Malahat situation.

It is painfully obvious we need to put money into the dormant corridor and use it for both freight and passenger trains. More highways just mean more cars. Twin the road where?

There is no political will from politicians or voters along with passive-aggressive drivers that would rather be stuck than change their ways.

What do we need? A hunger strike on the steps of the legislature or a Lady Godiva riding in rush hour traffic at the Goldstream Park turnoff? We can’t see the forest for the trees. The answer is practically laying next to the road. What is stopping us?

I look forward to reading your newspaper every week. Thanks for keeping me up to date in the community.

Rob Dunn

Victoria

