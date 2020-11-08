LETTER: Readers help trace family history

A couple of weeks ago I sent a plea to the Victoria News for information about the life of a brother of my maternal grandmother. He was named Frederick Lee and his wife was Eva. I have to say that from the time it was published in the online edition I began getting information about him almost straight away, including a suggestion to join a Facebook group called Old Victoria BC.

The members of this group were instrumental in providing information about Frederick, including where he and his wife lived in Victoria, and where else he worked other than The Grand Spot News. It was also this Facebook group which led me to come in contact with a great-great-niece who, once we began to make contact, sent me a picture of a lambswool coat that once belonged to her great-great-aunt, Frederick’s wife. We are still in regular contact now as a result.

So I would like to thank the moderators and the members of the Old Victoria BC Facebook Group, the Victoria News, including their ace reporter Jane Skrypnek for guiding me through the process, and the editor for deciding to publish the original article. Also a thank you to all those who emailed me with various pieces of information.

You’ve all been so kind.

Derek Roft

United Kingdom