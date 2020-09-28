LETTER: Recent letter contained error

The letter “A World Gone Mad” which I wrote and which was published recently contained an error which was pointed out to me by a reader.

While it is true the island of Lesbos was ravaged by fire, it was the refugees themselves who started the fires to draw attention to their situation.

It was wrong of me to link them with the fires along the west coast of the United States, which were the result of climate change according to most scientists. Some dispute the fact that climate change exists and claim the fires were the result of poor forest management. I apologize for my error.

Harry Jordan

Sidney

LETTER: Mural stokes embers of hate

