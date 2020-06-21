LETTER: Reducing dependence on cars is critical

I am here writing because I was inspired by two youth who wrote about climate change. Nova and Jane’s letter had a very good message.

Unfortunately, climate change, also known as human caused global warming, is an unprecedented problem we all have been ignoring. Thankfully, there are people out there trying to make a difference, whether it is big or small, but I believe that we need to redesign our cityscapes.

I heard an interesting discussion on CBC Radio about making our cities less dependent on automobiles. We should not assume that roadways are just for cars. What about cyclists, transit users, pedestrians, and other people who use the road? I believe that driving less is better for our health and improves our well-being.

Victoria is one of the best cities because you do not have to own a car, which is awesome. We cannot live in a world where everyone lives the North American lifestyle. We should look to other countries for how to reduce our dependence on cars and that will help reduce our greenhouse gases.

Matthew Hiscock

Victoria

